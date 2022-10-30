Three held for illegally decanting LPG

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Police arrested three persons for illegally decanting the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in cylinders and selling petrol, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

During crackdown, the spokesman said, police also recovered gas cylinders, and decanting equipment from their possession.

Saddar Barooni police held two accused of refilling gas cylinders illegally, he said, adding that the accused were identified as Rizwan, and Kaleem. Similarly, Kahuta police arrested Shahzad and recovered 60 liter petrol from his possession.

Police had registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress, he said.

Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shops were not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.