Three Held For Illegally Selling Petrol, Gas Refilling

Thu 03rd September 2020

Three held for illegally selling petrol, gas refilling

Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested three persons for illegally selling petrol and refilling gas while seized the filling equipment from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested three persons for illegally selling petrol and refilling gas while seized the filling equipment from their possession.

According to the spokesman of Rawalpindi police, Kallar Saydian police apprehended an accused namely Syed Mustafa for selling petrol illegally and seized 30 liters petrol while Naseerabad Police arrested Ibrar Ahmed and seized gas refilling equipment.

RA bazaar Police conducted a raid and arrested an accused namely Yahya and seized gas refilling instruments.

Police registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.

