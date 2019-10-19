UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Impersonating Police Officials In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 03:41 PM

Three held for impersonating police officials in Faisalabad

Three persons were arrested from various parts of the city for impersonating themselves as police officials during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) Three persons were arrested from various parts of the city for impersonating themselves as police officials during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that Jhang Bazaar police intercepted two motorcyclists wearing police uniform near Shadab Morh, Jhang Road.

During interrogation, the suspected motorcyclists, one of them was identified as Sajjad introduced themselves as police officials.

However, police arrested them after they failed to prove themselves as police officials.

Similarly, Dolphin Force arrested a motorcyclist who was impersonating himself as a police officer. The accused was handed over to Mansoorabad police for further investigation.

