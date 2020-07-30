Three held for involvement in dacoities, murder

Islamabad police have arrested three gangsters involved in incidents of dacoities and murder besides recovery of weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested three gangsters involved in incidents of dacoities and murder besides recovery of weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team comprising policemen from Khanna police station CIA wing arrested three gangsters who killed cashier of a petrol pump at Kuro Road during dacoity attempt and injured a security guard through firing.

They have been identified as Liaqat Shah, Noor and Liaqat while three 30 bore pistols and ammunitions have been recovered from them. They have confessed their involvement in various other dacoity incidents including looting a money changer and cashier of petrol pump.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated performance of CIA Police teams and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.