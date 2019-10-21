UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Involvement In Financial Frauds

Mon 21st October 2019

Three held for involvement in financial frauds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police busted a gang who used to mint money from the people on the pretext of delivering parcel to them from abroad , a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that a team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed arrested three persons of a gang including a woman who used to get money from the people on the pretext of delivering parcel to them from abroad.

They have been identified as Obaid Baloch, Amjad Amanat and Astar Malika while police team recovered vehicle, motorbike, four mobile phones and cash from them. Case has been registered against them at Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector Iftikhar Ahmed along with team arrested a bootlegger Shah Zail from the area of Koral and recovered 220 wine bottles from him.

More Stories From Pakistan

