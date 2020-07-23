UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Involvement In House Robberies

Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:46 PM

Islamabad Golra police station has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in looting house at gun point and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Golra police station has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in looting house at gun point and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession.

According to details, Sajjad Hussain told police that four muggers stormed in the house of his sister at G-13/2 around 4 am. He said that they beat his sister after finding no cash and valuables from the house. Following this information, a team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan reached the scene and collected evidences from there.

Though finger prints and other evidences, the police team succeeded to arrest three persons identified as Gulzar, Ashraf and Saleem residents of Chinniot.

Police team also recovered weapons and ammunition from them and is hopeful to get important information from them leading to unearth several other dacoity cases.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for effective policing measures in the city, a police spokesman said.

