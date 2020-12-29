UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Involvement In Murder Of Law Enforcer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Shalimar police station has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in murder of an employee of security agency, police said.

According to details, unidentified persons killed an employee of law enforcement agency Nasir Asghar through firing in a shop at sector F-10 last day.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar took notice of this incident and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to ensure immediate arrest of culprits. He constituted a police team under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk including DSP Zulfiqar Ahmed, SHO Shalimar police Inspector Arshad Ali and others. This team used all available resources and nabbed three accused within 12 hours after the incident.

The accused have been identified as Ramazan, Sabir and Chand and further investigation was underway from them.

