Three held for kidnap, murder

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a murderer on Thursday, of a woman who was kidnapped and killed few days ago.

DSP Kot Addu police station Ijaz Bukhari told media that woman named Amna Parveen, 38, resident of Chak 135 ML Chowk Sarwar Shaheed was kidnapped on August 15 when she was going with her three-year-old daughter Eman Fatima to visit her relatives.

The accused intercepted the lady and her daughter and took them to a deserted place, where the offender subjected the woman to physical assault and later killed her, leaving the deceased's daughter alone at the place, he said.

Police registered case on report of Iqbal, the brother in law of the victim,the identity of the accused was yet to be revealed by the police, he said.

Police succeeded to arrest the accused and two of his abettors by using modern technology, he said.

Police also recovered weapon used in the murder. DSP further said police would make effective chalan to get the accused punished from the court.