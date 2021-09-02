UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Kidnap, Murder

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:58 PM

Three held for kidnap, murder

Police claimed to have arrested a murderer on Thursday, of a woman who was kidnapped and killed few days ago

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a murderer on Thursday, of a woman who was kidnapped and killed few days ago.

DSP Kot Addu police station Ijaz Bukhari told media that woman named Amna Parveen, 38, resident of Chak 135 ML Chowk Sarwar Shaheed was kidnapped on August 15 when she was going with her three-year-old daughter Eman Fatima to visit her relatives.

The accused intercepted the lady and her daughter and took them to a deserted place, where the offender subjected the woman to physical assault and later killed her, leaving the deceased's daughter alone at the place, he said.

Police registered case on report of Iqbal, the brother in law of the victim,the identity of the accused was yet to be revealed by the police, he said.

Police succeeded to arrest the accused and two of his abettors by using modern technology, he said.

Police also recovered weapon used in the murder. DSP further said police would make effective chalan to get the accused punished from the court.

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Visit Kot Addu August Women Media From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on soc ..

Afaq Sultan's song hits new heights of fame on social media

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro expands Franchises in Paki ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro expands Franchises in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 AJK announces 3-day mourning over demise of Kashmi ..

AJK announces 3-day mourning over demise of Kashmir freedom struggle supremo Sye ..

1 minute ago
 Jinnah park to be made model park, Secretary housi ..

Jinnah park to be made model park, Secretary housing

1 minute ago
 Public Accounts Committee perturbs over no DAC, di ..

Public Accounts Committee perturbs over no DAC, directs MoC to convene meeting

1 minute ago
 China-Europe freight train trips hit 10,000 by end ..

China-Europe freight train trips hit 10,000 by end-August

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.