Three held for killing real brother

Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have claimed to arrest three accused for their alleged involvement in killing their real brother last week in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, informed police spokesman.

Designing a nefarious plan, three real brothers namely Muhammad Ameen, Yousaf Khan and Naik Muhammad resident of Naseerabad had killed their brother identified as Hassan Khan over domestic issue and thrown the body outside.

A team was constituted under the supervision of SP Potohar to probe the matter.

By using latest techniques and investigating on modern lines, police managed to arrest three persons for shooting brother.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Naseerabad police adding that strict action must be taken against those who were involved in heinous crime adding that leniency would not be tolerated such elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

