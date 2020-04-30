Three held for killing teenager during cricket match

Islamabad police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three alleged assassins who killed a boy over minor dispute during a cricket match and injured two others at sector F-11/1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three alleged assassins who killed a boy over minor dispute during a cricket match and injured two others at sector F-11/1 .

According to police spokesman, Saeed Muhammad s/o Bismillah, resident of Golra Sharif area Islamabad, lodged a report before Shalimar police on March 20, 2020 that his son (18) Bilal Uddin along with his Uncle Naseer Uddin went to green area cricket ground of sector F-11/1 to play cricket. Three persons including Ubaid Abbassi, Arsalan Khan alias Shani, Muhammad Imran residents of `Mirabadia' sector G-12 quarreled with his son there and wounded him after repeated attacks of knives. They also wounded Naseer Uddin and Altaf Jilani and managed to escape from there.

He further stated his son succumbed to his injuries and appealed before the police to book the culprits. Following his report, SP (Saddar)) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team under supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab to ensure arrest of the culprits.

The team including SHO Shalimar police station Sub-Inspector Suleman Shah, Sub-Inspector Homicide Unit Asif Khan, Head Constable Khaista Khan and Constable Ahmed Raza worked hard and succeeded to arrest the alleged persons.

Police have got their physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation was underway from them.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police recovered a 22-wheel trailer which was snatched from Muhammad Afzal. Police team headed by DSP Khalid Mehmud Awan and also including SHO Tarnol Inspector Arshad Ali arrested three accused who snatched this trailer. The snatchers have been identified as Izer Shah, Jahid Shah and Zahid Shah while police also recovered crew kidnapped by the snatchers.

While reviewing performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of police teams and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the policemen who nabbed the alleged killers and recovered snatched trailer.