Three held for lifting motorbikes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three motorbike lifters and recovered 3 bikes and Rs 300,000 in cash from their possession.

The gangsters were involved in dozens of motorcycles lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station, Miani Area and Phularwan police stations.

The accused were identified as Waqas, Muhammad Irfan and Ali Hussain.

A case has been registered against the accused.