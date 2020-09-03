Three held for looting passengers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have busted a gang of swindlers who used to loot passengers and recovered two gold bracelets along with hard cash from them, a police spokesman said.

A police team of Sihala police station headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Sihala Muhammad Basheer nabbed Gulshan Bibi, Zobi and Abdul Qadir involved in looting people. They confessed their involvement in looting passengers in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad while raids were being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

Meanwhile, a team of Industrial area police station arrested four accused, Shahzaib, Hazrat Nabi, Qasim Jan and KamranYusaf� �and recovered a total of 365 gram hashish and 30 bore pistol from them.

Secretariat police held an accused Atif and recovered an iron punch from his possession. Bharakahu police arrested Abdul Basit and recovered a 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Industrial Area police arrested accused Minhas Ahmed and recovered a pistol while Koral police arrested two accused Shafiq and Ishfaq for having 200 gram heroin and 220 gram hashish respectively.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.�During special checking in the city, police arrested seven proclaimed offenders wanted to police for their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature.