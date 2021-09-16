Three held for LPG decanting

Police on Thursday arrested three shopkeepers for decanting Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and sealed their outlets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested three shopkeepers for decanting Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and sealed their outlets.

On a tip-off,the teams conducted raid in Iqbal colony and 29 jhal and arrested 3 shopkeepers--Asghar, Abid and Muhammad Bilal for decanting LPG illegally and seized six cylinders and other related equipment from their possession.

Police was investigating after registering cases.