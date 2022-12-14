Three held for making fake driving license

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Kot Addu Police Station claimed to have arrested three accused involved in making fake driving licenses.

A police source said a citizen named Muhammad Naeem came up to Police Khidmat Markaz to verify his driving license.

While verifying, it was proved that the license was fake. Later police arrested a group of fraudsters comprising three members involved in making fake license makers. The outlaws were identified as Muhammad Mohsin, Naeem ullah Tariq and Irfan who charge Rs. 3500-4000 for making a fictitious driving license. Police registered an FIR against the accused before starting the further investigation.