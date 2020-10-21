UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Murdering Shopkeeper During Mobile Snatching

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:38 PM

Police on Wednesday arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a shopkeeper while snatching a mobile phone in the limits of Attock Police Station

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested three suspects for their alleged involvement in the murder of a shopkeeper while snatching a mobile phone in the limits of Attock Police Station.

Addressing a press conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani said the police using modern and conventional techniques have arrested three culprits belonged to tehsil Jand.

He said the culprits contacted Ayatullah Khan (Mobile Shop Owner) on his cell phone and asked him that they wanted to purchase a mobile. For which they asked the shopkeeper to come near Railway Park where they would take the mobile phone after payment.

When Ayatullah along with his brothers reached the designated place, three culprits snatched mobile phone from him and shot Ayatullah dead on resistance.

The DPO informed that after the sad incident, a team comprising ASP Amara Shirazi, DSP Fayyaz ul Haq, SHO Attock City Hamid Kazmi, SHO Attock Saddar Atif Sattar and Incharge IT Wing Jahanzeb Khan was constituted who by using modern and conventional techniques arrested the killers.

The DPO said the culprits during initial investigation have confessed to many other crimes which they committed in other districts.

