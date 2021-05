(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Police arrested three people for doing wheelie from various parts of the city on Saturday.

Haji-pura police arrested Abdul Rehman from Sardar Begum Hospital Road and Kotli Loharan police arrested Sulman and Sufian from Shairpur for one wheeling and took their motorcycles into custody.

Cases have been registered.