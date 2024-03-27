Three Held For Overcharging Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The district administration Tank on Wednesday arrested one butcher and two poultry dealers for allegedly overcharging customers.
According to the administration, these shopkeepers were arrested after test purchasing by officials of the monitoring desk at Traffic Point.
In another operation, The inspection team also arrested two other shopkeepers who were found selling poultry meat at exorbitant rates.
It says the violators were immediately detained and the authorities started legal formalities against them.
It is pertinent to mention that the district administration's task force has deployed teams in the market for test purchasing, equipped with evidence to monitor and report on prices.
These decisive actions are taken in response to increasing complaints by people about violations of the officially-prescribed rates of commodities.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC reserves decision on petition of oath taking of candidates on reserved seats1 minute ago
-
CM’s aide for extending technical, vocational training to seminary students1 minute ago
-
Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin operation against terrorists1 minute ago
-
VC Women University inaugurates spring tree plantation drive1 minute ago
-
Weather forecast for city1 minute ago
-
Secretary education board opens plantation campaign2 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA secures highest category, HEC recognised it's excellent performance2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges to remember deprived segments of society on Eid2 minutes ago
-
Christian Community in Sindh is set to celebrate Easter11 minutes ago
-
PESCO notified power suspension from Pabbi grid11 minutes ago
-
Discussion held on mainstreaming Climate Change adaptation11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner convinces traders to reduce chicken prices12 minutes ago