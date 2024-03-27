Three held for overcharging citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The district administration Tank on Wednesday arrested one butcher and two poultry dealers for allegedly overcharging customers.

According to the administration, these shopkeepers were arrested after test purchasing by officials of the monitoring desk at Traffic Point.

In another operation, The inspection team also arrested two other shopkeepers who were found selling poultry meat at exorbitant rates.

It says the violators were immediately detained and the authorities started legal formalities against them.

It is pertinent to mention that the district administration's task force has deployed teams in the market for test purchasing, equipped with evidence to monitor and report on prices.

These decisive actions are taken in response to increasing complaints by people about violations of the officially-prescribed rates of commodities.