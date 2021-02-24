UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Held For Pilfering Electricity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Three held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested three persons for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) WAPDA along with his team and police raided at Glottian Kalan and islam Naghar and arrested Farhan, Shahzad and Abbas red handed while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Electricity WAPDA From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz gets bail in money laundering case

14 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,749 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

30 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

31 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

28 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.