Three held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested three persons for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) WAPDA along with his team and police raided at Glottian Kalan and islam Naghar and arrested Farhan, Shahzad and Abbas red handed while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.

Cases have been registered against the accused.