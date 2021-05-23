Three held for pilfering electricity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Three people were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from various parts of the district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, police raided at different areas of the district and caught red-handed Muhammad Dildar, Noor Hussain and Dhawar while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.

Cases have been registered against the accused.