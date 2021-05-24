Three held for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught three people for pilfering electricity through direct main lines and tampering with meters.

FESCO task force along with police conducted raids in Chak 55-SB, Vijh, Jhawariyan and its surroundings and MuhammadAmir, Allah Ditta and Zafar Iqbal for stealing electricity from main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

Police have registered cases against the accused.