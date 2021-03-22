Three Held For Pilfering Electricity In Sialkot
Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:56 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested three persons for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and tampering with meters.
Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco along with his team and police raided at different areas of the district and arrested three accused Nadeem Ahmed Bajwa, Mian Shahid and Attiqur Rehman while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines and tampering with meters.
Cases have been registered against the accused.