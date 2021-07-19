Three Held For Pilfering Electricity In Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:32 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :-:A team of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) caught three people for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and meter tampering in various parts of the district.
The Gepco team along police raided at Gohadpur, Hunter Pura, Huri-pur and caught red handed Shah Jahan, Hassan Raza and Abu bakar while pilfering electricity from main transmission linesand through tampering with meter.
Cases have been registered against the accused.