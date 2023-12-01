Open Menu

Three Held For Possessing Fireworks Items, Running Illegal LPG Agency

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Three held for possessing fireworks items, running illegal LPG agency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against fireworks dealers and illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies conducted raids and arrested three accused.

According to the police spokesman, Gungmandi police rounded up two accused namely Abdul Latif and Sikandar, recovered fireworks items from their possession.

In another raid, Civil Line police in their ongoing operation against illegal LPG agencies conducted a raid and netted an accused, Rab Nawaz.

Police also confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets from his possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Rawalpindi Gas From

Recent Stories

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps ..

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps against terrorist entities

38 minutes ago
 Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

41 minutes ago
 No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sideli ..

No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sidelines of COP 28: FO

55 minutes ago
 Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt a ..

Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt appointed as consultants to chi ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

1 hour ago
Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

18 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan