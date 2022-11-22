UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Three held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, the Civil Lines Police arrested the 02 accused Niaz and Naseer and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bores from their possession.

Similarly, Rawat Police held Aqeel and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that action will be taken against those who have possesses illegal arms.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 43 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents. Beggar squads, along with their respective teams, took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

Related Topics

Police Road Rawalpindi Progress All From

Recent Stories

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

2 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

3 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

4 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

4 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

5 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.