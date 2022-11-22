Three held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, the Civil Lines Police arrested the 02 accused Niaz and Naseer and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bores from their possession.

Similarly, Rawat Police held Aqeel and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

The Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that action will be taken against those who have possesses illegal arms.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 43 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid the risk of road accidents. Beggar squads, along with their respective teams, took action against professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.