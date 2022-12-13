Three held for possessing illegal arms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Naseerabad police arrested Rafiq and recovered 01 carbine from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police nabbed Aqeel and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Mandra police held Idrees and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.