Three Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:20 PM

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested three persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Sadiqabad police held Ashfaq Hussain and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

similarly, Airport police arrested Ajab Gul and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Kahuta Police nabbed Shahid and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

