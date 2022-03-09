Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested three arm holders recovering illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday arrested three arm holders recovering illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown.

According to the informed police spokesman, during course of action, Naseerabad police held Asim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Rawat police arrested Ayaz Khan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

while Kalrasyedan police nabbed Nisar Zeeshan and recovered 01 pistol 9mm from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that crackdown against illegal arms holders would continue adding that strict action must be taken against such criminals.