Three held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and bullets from their possession during operation here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested Shahzad and recovered one pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police arrested two accused Najawat Hussain and Wajid Hussain and recovered one pistol of 30 bore and 20 bullets from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams and said that crackdown against illegal arms holders would continue.