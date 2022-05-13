Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested three arm holders and recovered illegal arms, weapons and dagger from their possession during crackdown here Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three arm holders and recovered illegal arms, weapons and dagger from their possession during crackdown here Friday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Pirwadhi police held Mohammad Sadiq and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila Police arrested Muhammad Hassan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

While, Rawat police arrested Abdul Basit and recovered, 01 dagger from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated police team adding that strict action should be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

New Town police arrested two persons on the violation of marriage laws.

Those who were identified as Farrakh and Muhammad Anwar and also recovered fireworks from their possession.