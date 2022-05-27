Three held for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and recovered weapons and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, Race Course Police arrested Mohsin and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police arrested Muhammad Zeeshan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

Following operation, Gujar Khan Police nabbed Samar Kayani and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action to be continued against those possessing illegal weapons without any discrimination.