Three Held For Power Pilferage

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Three held for power pilferage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force team caught two power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught 03 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The task force team also imposed a fine of Rs 141,020 on them. On the report of Fesco authorities, the police registered cases against them.

