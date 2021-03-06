Three held for preparing weapons illegally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :-:CIA Civil Lines Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested three persons for making weapons illegally at a home and seized material and tools worth Rs 10 million.

Talking to the media, DIG Investigations Lahore Shariq Jamal Khan said that accused Muhammad Rafiq, Amir Sohail and house owner Shahbaz prepared parts of 600 pistols and sent the consignment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in three or four days.

On the tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested the accused after seizing material and tools.

Meanwhile, the police smashed a dacoits gang and arrested its three members and recovered looted property worth Rs 4.5 million. The outlaws identified Ghulam Murtaza, Aqil and Shan wereinvolved in killing a citizen and injuring another during dacoity in Race Course area.

DIG Investigation Lahore said that campaign would continue till the eradication of crimes.