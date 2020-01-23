Three held for refilling gas, selling petrol illegally in Rawalpindi

A local police raided an illegal gas re-filling point here on Thursday and seized the refilling instruments from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :A local police raided an illegal gas re-filling point here on Thursday and seized the refilling instruments from their possession.

According to detail, Kahuta police conducted raid and three persons namely Jibran Khalid, Tayyab Afzal and Adil Ali were arrested on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.