Three held for resisting anti-encroachment drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The District Administration had arrested three people for resisting the anti-encroachment drive here on Thursday.

According to Commissioner's office spokesman, an anti-encroachment had been launched to ensure the smooth traffic flow at Pirwadahi Mor on the orders issued by Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor Ul Amin Mengal.

During the operation, he informed that cabins, counters and carts were removed from the area.

He added that Assistant Commissioner City also carried out the operation at the Pirwadhai bus terminal and detached the illegal ticket office.

He said that no one would be allowed to set up illegal structures at the designated transport terminals.