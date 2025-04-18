Three held for robbery, abduction of female police official

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Alpa Police apprehended three suspects, including a woman, involved in the armed robbery and abduction of a female traffic police official.

Holding a press conference here on Friday, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said that, on April 07, a female traffic warden Kalsoom Ashiq, was returning home to Qadirpur Raan with her daughter and maid after attending a dinner at a friend’s house. When she reached near the DHA gate, six armed assailants abducted them at gunpoint, blindfolded them, and fled with their vehicle and belongings.

He said that the police concerned registered the case number 754/25 at Alpa Police Station under Sections 395 and 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Taking notice of the incident, special police teams were formed under the supervision of senior officers, including SP Gulgasht Saifullah Gujar, DSP Sadar Bakht Nasar, SHO Alpa Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hanif Azhar, In-Charge CRO Sub-Inspector Javed Ansari, and other officials.

Using advanced techniques, including CCTV footage analysis, CRO data, and other IT-based tools, the police teams launched a coordinated effort to trace the suspects. Their persistent efforts led to the arrest of Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Danish, and Samira Kulsoom, however, raids were being conducted to apprehend the remaining suspects, he added.

He maintained that the stolen valuables of worth over Rs one million have been recovered from the possession of arrested criminals and further investigations were underway from them.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar praised the police team for their dedication and awarded them with cash prizes and appreciation certificates in recognition of their outstanding performance.