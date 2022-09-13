UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Running Illegal Gas Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The civil defence team arrested three persons during an ongoing crackdown against illegal gas decanting points and petrol filling stations and confiscated the equipment.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,the raiding team arrested Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Azam and Zafer from chak 43 NB,Asgherabad for running illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

Cases were registered against them while further investigation was under way.

