Three Held For Selling Black Stone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Three held for selling black stone

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have held four criminals including three for selling black stone from their sale outlets.

According to SHO of Daera Din Panah Abdul Shakoor s/o Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Iqbal s/o Sabir Ali and Abdul Wahab s/o Yameen Ali were booked under section of 450/20 of Pakistan Penal Code before sent to lock up.

The fourth person Arif Hussain s/o Qadir Bukhsh was arrested was charged with selling liquor and hash. Police said that crackdown against law breachers would be continued unabated.

