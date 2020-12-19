Three Held For Selling Black Stone
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have held four criminals including three for selling black stone from their sale outlets.
According to SHO of Daera Din Panah Abdul Shakoor s/o Muhammad Fazil, Muhammad Iqbal s/o Sabir Ali and Abdul Wahab s/o Yameen Ali were booked under section of 450/20 of Pakistan Penal Code before sent to lock up.
The fourth person Arif Hussain s/o Qadir Bukhsh was arrested was charged with selling liquor and hash. Police said that crackdown against law breachers would be continued unabated.