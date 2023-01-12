UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Selling Medicines Illegally:

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Three persons were booked for selling medicines without having drug selling license in the area of Shahpur Saddar on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by deputy drugs controller Faheem Zia raided and caught three drug sellers Muhammad Hussain,Nabeel and Shahzada Aftab red handed,besides recovering illegal and expired medicines from them.

Challans of their store were sent to District Quality Control board for further action.

More Stories From Pakistan

