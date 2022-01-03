UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Selling Weapons Illegally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 10:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Dijkot police claimed to have arrested three persons for selling weapons illegally and recovered weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said that SHO Dijkot on a tip-off conducted raid in Lorry Adda Dijkot and nabbed three persons from a weapon repair shop including Liaqat Ali, Mohsin Jatt and Muhammad Saeed red handed while selling illegal weapons.

The police also recovered 7 illegal guns, 7 pistols, pump action and a number of bullets and cartridges from their possession while further investigation was in progress, spokesman added.

