Three held for setting old man on fire over land dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three accused over setting an elderly man ablaze on a land dispute in limits of Seetpur police station on Thursday.

According to police spokesperson, three brothers Fateh Muhammad, Muhammad Darwaish and Muhammad Nadeem along with their friend Babar put an elderly man namely Afzal on fire with woods at Basti Panjani Mouza Sultanpur over land dispute.

The son of the victim Nasir Abbas went there with his friends and took out his father from the fire.

Seetpur police registered the case against the accused on the application of Nasir Abbas as District Police Officer (DPO) Faraz Ahmad took notice of the incident.

Police have arrested three accused and started investigation and conducting raids for the arrest of a fleeing accused in the case namely Muhammad Nadeem.

The victim was referred to Victoria hospital Bahawalpur due to critical condition after providing first-aid.