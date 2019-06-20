Three held for smuggling hefty amount of fake currency in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

The city police here Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle fake currency to Punjab and arrested three smugglers with possession of fake currency of hundreds of thousands of rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The city police here Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle fake Currency to Punjab and arrested three smugglers with possession of fake currency of hundreds of thousands of rupees.

Police said the arrested accused confessing to their crime said they were smuggling the fake amount to Punjab.

The police have confiscated fake currency amounting to Rs2,800,000 and the car used in smuggling of the currency.

The action was taken at Ring Road on a tip-off where a suspicious car was signaled to stop and upon inspection fake currency was recovered from the car.

A case has been registered against the accused at Aghan Mir Jani Shah police station.