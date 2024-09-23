Three held for stealing drugs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Anti-corruption department held three employees of public hospitals over charges of stealing and selling medicines in open market,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,three accused namely as Farhan Idrees, Zeeshan Ali and Muhammad Ali were employees of lower staff cedar at Nishtar hospital and Children complex.

Anti-corruption officials recovered insulin,medicines,bandages,drip sets,syringes, blood bags and vaccines worth amounting lacs of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.