Three held for stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Three persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission line and through meter tampering in the district on Thursday.

According to details, on the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Saddar and Muradpur police raided Dheera Sandha, Mandia-wala, Gadharay areas and caught red-handed Maqsood Ahmed, Nasir Mehmood and Malik Abid pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases.