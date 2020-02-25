UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Stealing Electricityin Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:35 PM

Three held for stealing electricityin Sialkot

The police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing electricity in different areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : The police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing electricity in different areas.

According to police, different police teams, on the report of Gepco officials, arrested Azmat, Azhar and Akram for allegedly stealing electricity from the main power lines.

Police have registered cases.

