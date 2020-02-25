Three held for stealing electricityin Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : The police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly stealing electricity in different areas.

According to police, different police teams, on the report of Gepco officials, arrested Azmat, Azhar and Akram for allegedly stealing electricity from the main power lines.

Police have registered cases.