Three held for stealing wire from private telecom company

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three accused for stealing wire from private telecom company and recovered stolen wire and cutter besides lakhs of rupees from their possession.

Police have also confiscated a tractor from their custody, informed police spokesman.

The arrested accused were identified as Rizwan, Aftab and Hammad. Ganjmandi Police have registered cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team. He said that strict action must be taken against such criminals and all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused.