Three held for torturing woman, her son

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Police on Monday arrested three accused over a charge of torturing a woman and her son in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, informed a police spokesman.

On the complaint of the victim woman, City police after registration of a case against Kaifiyat, Attaullah, Yar Muhammad, Sarmad and other accused managed to net three accused namely Kaifiyat, Attaullah, and Lal Muhammad.

The spokesman informed that three accused who allegedly tortured the woman and her son, have been sent behind the bars while raids are being made to net other accused.

Superintendent of Police Rawal, Javed Joya appreciated City police team for arresting the accused and said "Violence against women is intolerable."He said strict action must be taken against such criminals who were involved in torturing children and women.

The SP made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.