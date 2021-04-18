UrduPoint.com
Three Held For Torturing Youth

18th April 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Factory Area police have arrested three persons on the charge of abducting and torturing a youth.

Police said on Sunday that Shahida Parveen of Ayub Colony reported the police that Fahad Riaz, Usman, Suleman, Husnain, Saim and Bilal, etc.

were eve-teasing and hooting on girls under the influence of liquor at Rehmania Road when her son Wasif prohibited them from doing so.

After an altercation, the accused took Wasif to Rajbah Road near Khawaja travel and tortured him severely with shaving his head. The accused also made video of torture and shared it on social media.

Taking action on complaint, the police have arrested Fahad Riaz, Usman Ali and Husnain afterregistering a case against them.

Further investigation was underway.

