Three held for torturing youth, uploading video on social media

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A youth was subjected to a barbaric assault by a group of men in the Khangarh area of Muzaffargarh.

A disturbing video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, prompting swift action by the police.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Tariq, was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten with sticks, rods, and whips by a group of young men. The assault reportedly stemmed from a verbal dispute during a volleyball match, which escalated into violence.

The assailants not only tortured Tariq in front of dozens of bystanders but also recorded the brutal act on video, which they later circulated online.

The graphic footage triggered widespread condemnation and forced law enforcement to intervene. Khangarh police, taking immediate action, registered a case on the complaint of the victim and arrested three suspects involved in the incident. However, raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining culprits.

Police officers confirmed that justice will be served and reiterated that no one was above the law, regardless of their social status. Authorities have assured full protection and support to the victim and his family.