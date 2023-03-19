UrduPoint.com

Three Held For Violating Marriage Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three persons involved in aerial firing and fireworks thereby violating marriage laws and recovered sound system from their possession during the crackdown, informed a police spokesman here Sunday.

During an action, Taxila Police conducted a raid at the wedding ceremony and held the accused Zahid Mehmood, Saleem Abbas, and Nadeem Altaf.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the elements endangering the lives and property of the citizens through aerial firing and fireworks will have to face the music.

