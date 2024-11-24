Three Held For Violating Marriage Laws, Weapons Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested three persons during a raid on a marriage ceremony for their involvement in aerial firing and fireworks.
The suspects, identified as Intikhab, Babar, and Saqib, were taken into custody, and 3 Kalashnikovs were also recovered from their possessions.
A police spokesman confirmed that separate cases have been registered against the trio, and investigations are underway.
SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar stated that the suspects will be presented in court with strong evidence. He emphasized that those who jeopardize public safety through celebratory firing will face strict legal action.
